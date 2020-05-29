Daiichi Sankyo and Syneos Health link up on Enhertu and other cancer drugs

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and contract research organization Syneos Health (Nasdaq: SYNH) have formed a coalition to accomplish their shared goal of bringing promising cancer therapies to patients.
Under the agreement, Syneos Health will provide both strategic and operational solutions for three lead Daiichi Sankyo DXd antibody drug conjugates (ADC), DS-1062, U3-1402 and DS-8201.
The latter of the three is more commonly known as Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) and is a promising treatment for breast cancer and potentially other oncology indications that is being developed in partnership with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).
