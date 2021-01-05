Sunday 11 January 2026

Daiichi Sankyo files for Japanese approval of teserpaturev

Pharmaceutical
5 January 2021
daiichi-hq

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for teserpaturev (G47∆), an oncolytic virus, for the treatment of patients with malignant glioma.

Daiichi Sankyo is collaboratively developing teserpaturev (formerly DS-1647) with Dr Tomoki Todo, Professor at the Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokyo. The Japan NDA submission is based on results of a single-arm Phase II clinical trial conducted by Dr Todo at the University of Tokyo in patients with residual or recurrent glioblastoma tumors, which met its primary endpoint for one-year survival rate.

Daiichi Sankyo will continue to work with the University of Tokyo and with regulatory authorities to safely and expeditiously develop teserpaturev as the first potential oncolytic virus therapy for patients in Japan with malignant gliomas who are in need of new treatment options.

Teserpaturev received Orphan Drug designation in 2017 and SAKIGAKE designation in 2016 from the Japan MHLW for the treatment of patients with malignant glioma.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Review delay adds to Daiichi Sankyo's quizartinib woes
5 April 2019
Biotechnology
ViGeneron on a roll with Daiichi Sankyo partnership
18 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo lures former Kite exec to head up its R&D
22 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Delytact scores a first with Japanese approval for malignant glioma
14 June 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze