Daiichi Sankyo files Savaysa for US approval; collaborates with Virtici and Celdara Medical

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has filed a New Drug Application for its investigational, oral, once-daily direct factor Xa-inhibitor Savaysa (edoxaban) tablets with the US Food and Drug Administration.
In the USA, Daiichi Sankyo is seeking clearance for edoxaban – proposed US trade name Savaysa if approved - for the reduction in risk of stroke and systemic embolic events (SEE) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF), as well as for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) and for the prevention of recurrence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze