Daiichi Sankyo files Savaysa for US approval; collaborates with Virtici and Celdara Medical

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has filed a New Drug Application for its investigational, oral, once-daily direct factor Xa-inhibitor Savaysa (edoxaban) tablets with the US Food and Drug Administration.

In the USA, Daiichi Sankyo is seeking clearance for edoxaban – proposed US trade name Savaysa if approved - for the reduction in risk of stroke and systemic embolic events (SEE) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF), as well as for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) and for the prevention of recurrence of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE).