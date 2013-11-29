Daiichi Sankyo launches Biopten Granules 10% in Japan

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has launched natural tetrahydrobiopterin agent Biopten Granules 10% (sapropterin hydrochloride) following the product’s National Health Insurance listing on November 29.
Biopten is a highly pure, chemically synthesized form of natural tetrahydrobiopterin (BH4) that occurs naturally in the human body. It is used to treat patients with atypical hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA) and those with BH4-responsive HPA by maintaining an appropriate phenylalanine level.
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