Daiichi Sankyo links with Esperion to market bempedoic acid in new region

27 April 2021
Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Esperion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ESPR) to market bempedoic acid (trade-named Nilemdo in some markets), its proprietary oral once-daily drug for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia, in South Korea, Brazil, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia (the Region).

Under the accord, Daiichi Sankyo will be responsible for the commercialization of bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination, while Esperion will be responsible for their manufacture.

In terms of the development operations required for regional applications, Esperion will undertake operations in South Korea and Taiwan, and Daiichi Sankyo will undertake operations in the other territories.

