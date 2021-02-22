Daiichi Sankyo lures former Kite exec to head up its R&D

Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) today announced Ken Takeshita will be named the new global head of Research & Development as of April 1, 2021.
On that date, Dr Junichi Koga will retire from the position, after a successful and industrious career, including more than 12 years at Daiichi Sankyo.
Dr Takeshita joins Daiichi Sankyo from Kite Pharma, a Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) subsidiary, where he was senior vice president and global head of development since 2019, and interim head of research.
