Daiichi Sankyo sets out five-year plan to overcome Olmetec patent expiry

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has announced a new five-year Business Plan, which will span from April 1, 2013, through March 31,2018, considering strategies to overcome the patent cliff that will see the loss of exclusivity for its flagship angiotensin receptor inhibitor Olmetec (olmesartan).
The company has a target of 1.3 trillion yen ($14.44 billion) sales for fiscal year 2017, compared with 990 billion yen in FY 2012. Its operating income for FY 2017 is 200 billion yen compared with 100 billion yen in FY 2012 and profit after tax of 110 billion yen and 50 billion yen, respectively.
Sustainable revenue growth with improved profitability
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze