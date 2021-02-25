Sunday 11 January 2026

Daiichi Sankyo sets up collaborations for valemetostat in B-cell lymphoma

25 February 2021
Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has signed collaborations with European research groups to study the Japanese company’s valemetostat (DS-3201), a potential first-in-class EZH1/2 dual inhibitor, in B-cell malignancies starting with a Phase II study in patients with five subtypes of relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma.

The collaboration brings together Daiichi Sankyo’s innovative science and the multidisciplinary expertise of the Lymphoma Study Association (LYSA), the Lymphoma Academic Research Organization (LYSARC) and the CALYM research consortium to conduct clinical and translational research that will build upon the ongoing Phase I study of valemetostat in patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Lymphoma is a heterogenous disease with more than 90 different subtypes and while new treatment advances have improved outcomes for some patients, management of relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma remains a major challenge. There are currently no dual EZH1/2 directed therapies approved for cancer treatment.

