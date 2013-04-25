Daiichi Sankyo to support Phase I clinical study of anticoagulant activity reverser for edoxaban

USA-based Perosphere and Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo(TYO: 4568) have entered into a clinical trial agreement under which Daiichi Sankyo will support and co-sponsor a Phase I clinical study testing the safety, tolerability and effectiveness of PER977 to reverse the anticoagulant activity of edoxaban, Daiichi Sankyo's investigational oral, once-daily, direct factor Xa-inhibitor.

PER977 is a synthetic, small new molecular entity being developed by Perosphere that has been shown in preclinical studies to directly bind to heparins as well as circulating direct factor Xa- and IIa-inhibitors and therefore has the potential to reverse their anticoagulant effect.