Daiichi Sankyo unit will not hit H5N1 vaccine supply deadline

Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has updated on the H5N1 influenza vaccine project, revealing that its Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine subsidiary will be unable to hit government’s supply deadline.

Daiichi said that, in August 2011, Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine was selected for the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's (MHLW) cell culture vaccine production facility capacity building grant, which is a part of the Ministry's second initiative for H5N1 vaccine development and production capacity building. Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine has been preparing to build a system to supply vaccines by the end of March 2014.