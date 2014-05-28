Dainippon Sumitomo and Daiichi Sankyo cooperate on lurasidone in South America

Japanese drug majors Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506; DSP) and Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) have entered into a license agreement for the commercialization of lurasidone, an atypical antipsychotic agent discovered by DSP, in Brazil and Venezuela. In addition, DSP has granted Daiichi Sankyo the option right for the commercialization for lurasidone in Argentina and Colombia.
Under the terms of the accord, Daiichi Sankyo will file applications for marketing approval of lurasidone in the licensed countries through its local subsidiaries, and commercialize lurasidone after obtaining appropriate approval within those countries.
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