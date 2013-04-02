Dainippon Sumitomo gains rights to Edison Pharma drug candidates in up to $545 million accord

Privately-held US firm Edison Pharmaceuticals has entered into a research, development and commercialization agreement with Japanese drug major Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506)) for the development of EPI-743 and EPI-589 in Japan.
Under the terms of the deal, worth up to a potential $545 million in total, Dainippon Sumitomo will gain development and commercialization rights in Japan in exchange for Edison receiving $35 million in upfront and $15 million in R&D support. In addition, Edison will be eligible to receive $10-$35 million in development milestones per indication and up to $460 million in commercial milestones as well as royalties on commercial sales.
Initial focus on pediatric OI mitochondrial and adult CNS diseases
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze