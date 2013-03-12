Dainippon Sumitomo partners with Nippon Shinyaku for urology drug AMP-986

Japanese drugmakers Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506) and Nippon Shinyaku (TYO: 4516) have concluded a license agreement for exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize SMP-986 in Japan, a new investigational compound for overactive bladder created by Dainippon.

Completing Phase II studies in Japan, Europe and the USA, Dainippon says it was searching for a partner with a strong presence in urology. As a result, it chose Nippon Shinyaku as its best partner for the Japanese market.

Undisclosed upfront and milestone payments to be made