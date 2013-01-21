Dainippon Sumitomo sets up subsidiary in Singapore

Japanese drug major Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506) has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore as a base for operations in Southeast Asia, under the name Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific.

Dainippon Sumitomo says it is progressing its global expansion with its global strategic product, antipsychotic lurasidone hydrochloride at the core. As a part of this effort, the company has considered extending commercial operations for lurasidone hydrochloride to countries in Southeast Asia where growth is expected in the mid-to long term.