Interview: GSK's head of worldwide medical affairs, Danie du Plessis on rebuilding patient trust

By Katie Osborne, in Barcelona
“Making sure the right patient gets the right treatment at the right time at the right dose is a mantra all pharmaceutical companies should adopt to ensure patients are at the centre of everything they do.”
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