Danish pharma bemoans lack of PM comment on unitary European patent system

It could be crucially important for growth, exports and employment in Denmark. But not a word was said about the unitary European patent system when Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt (pictured) set out the course for 2014 in her New Year's speech, observes the Danish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (LIF) in a web posting.

Should Denmark sign up to the unitary European patent system or not? That is the question that Danes are to consider at a referendum on May 25, 2014. And the result of this referendum could have a major impact on Danish companies' competitiveness and for growth, exports and employment.

Even so, not a single word about the issue was mentioned in Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt's New Year's speech, which Thomas Klit Christensen, chief legal consultant at the LIF, feels is a shame.