Data uncertainties mean NICE unable to recommend pemetrexed for NSCLC maintenance treatment

17 December 2009

Giving an initial negative opinion, the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) is currently appraising the use of pemetrexed (brand name Alimta, a chemotherapy drug manufactured and marketed by US drug major Eli Lilly, which is indicated for the treatment of pleural mesothelioma as well as non-small cell lung cancer) for the maintenance treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer.

In its draft guidance, published today, the NICE does not recommend pemetrexed. However, this draft has been issued for consultation and the manufacturer now has an opportunity to consider and respond to comments made by the independent Appraisal Committee

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in the UK, with around 38,000 people diagnosed every year. Maintenance treatment after first-line treatment is a new concept in lung cancer care and is not currently practised in the UK. The goals of maintenance treatment are to prolong the period of remission after first-line chemotherapy and increase the likelihood of being able to receive second-line chemotherapy

