Deal worth $156m to provide HIV drugs for Africa

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria has signed a $156 million grant agreement with Zambia that aims to ensure a secure supply of antiretroviral (ARV) medicine to all those receiving HIV treatment.
The new funding will also support work that gets 225,000 more people to start treatment over the next three years. Some 480,000 people in Zambia are enrolled on antiretroviral treatment with Global Fund support.
Joseph Kasonde, Minister of Health, Republic of Zambia, said: “Continued support from the Global Fund allows us to increase HIV testing and start thousands more people on treatment. It will also allow us to pursue the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and to increase coverage of male circumcision.”
