Debiopharm collaborates with A*STAR’s ETC on oncology targets

Swiss independent drug developer Debiopharm has signed an exclusive research collaboration with the Singapore-based Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)’s Experimental Therapeutics Centre (ETC), a center of excellence to advance and accelerate drug discovery in Singapore, to develop oral small molecules targeting new class of epigenetic modulators.

Under the terms of the agreement, Debiopharm and ETC will co-finance the discovery phase of the project, whilst Debiopharm will be in charge of development.

Aim is to target tumors with genetic lesions