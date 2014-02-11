Debiopharm to acquire Affinium's antibiotic clinical assets and platform

Swiss drug developer Debiopharm Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Canadian venture capital backed biotech firm Affinium Pharmaceuticals’ clinical and preclinical assets as well as its technology platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The clinical assets include AFN-1252, a FabI inhibitor designated by the US Food and Drug Administration as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) which has successfully completed a Phase IIa study for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), and its prodrug AFN-1720, currently in Phase I clinical development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze