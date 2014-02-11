Debiopharm to acquire Affinium's antibiotic clinical assets and platform

Swiss drug developer Debiopharm Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Canadian venture capital backed biotech firm Affinium Pharmaceuticals’ clinical and preclinical assets as well as its technology platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The clinical assets include AFN-1252, a FabI inhibitor designated by the US Food and Drug Administration as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) which has successfully completed a Phase IIa study for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), and its prodrug AFN-1720, currently in Phase I clinical development.