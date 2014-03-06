Debiopharm to acquire products or companies to expand activities at Swiss manufacturing facility

Swiss independent drug developer Debiopharm say it plans to expand and optimize activities at Debiopharm Research & Manufacturing SA, its industrial development and production facility in Martigny (Valais, Switzerland), through acquisition of industrial high-value added activities or companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech or medtech field.
Debiopharm Research & Manufacturing boasts 35 years of expertise in drug development including chemical synthesis, formulation improvement and manufacturing. Major investments have been made since 2007 to automate the facility and increase its industrial capacity. The objective announced today is to expand industrial operations in Martigny by acquiring opportunities for optimization and production, generating a double-digit million revenue annually.
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