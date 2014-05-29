Delayed disease progression among the greatest unmet needs in castrate-resistant prostate cancer

In addition to an improvement in median overall survival (MOS), delayed disease progression is one of the greatest unmet needs in the first-line treatment of chemotherapy-naive metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
According to a new report from Decision Resources, in this patient population, MOS and disease progression are also key factors that shape surveyed USs and European oncologists’ treatment decisions.
Interviewed experts consider Bayer (BAYN: DE)/Algeta’s Xofigo (radium-223), a bone-seeking alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical, to be a valuable addition to the mCRPC armamentarium and are impressed by its effect on pain relief and improving quality of life.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze