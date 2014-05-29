Delayed disease progression among the greatest unmet needs in castrate-resistant prostate cancer

In addition to an improvement in median overall survival (MOS), delayed disease progression is one of the greatest unmet needs in the first-line treatment of chemotherapy-naive metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

According to a new report from Decision Resources, in this patient population, MOS and disease progression are also key factors that shape surveyed USs and European oncologists’ treatment decisions.

Interviewed experts consider Bayer (BAYN: DE)/Algeta’s Xofigo (radium-223), a bone-seeking alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical, to be a valuable addition to the mCRPC armamentarium and are impressed by its effect on pain relief and improving quality of life.