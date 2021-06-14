Monday 12 January 2026

Delytact scores a first with Japanese approval for malignant glioma

Pharmaceutical
14 June 2021
daiichi-hq

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) says it has received conditional and time-limited approval from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for Delytact (teserpaturev/G47∆), an oncolytic virus, for the treatment of patients with malignant glioma.

Delytact previously received SAKIGAKE and Orphan Drug designations from the MHLW for this indication and is now the first oncolytic virus to be approved in any region of the world for treatment of malignant glioma or any type of primary brain cancer. Daiichi Sankyo has been collaboratively developing Delytact with Dr Tomoki Todo of the Institute of Medical Science, the University of Tokyo, and is the marketing authorization holder of Delytact in Japan.

Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit and safety in a post-market comparative clinical study. Delytact is not approved for any use outside of Japan.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo files for Japanese approval of teserpaturev
5 January 2021
Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo signs deal with 'premier European cancer center'
22 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo wins approval to compete with Lyrica in Japan
9 January 2019


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze