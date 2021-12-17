Demonstrating value to ensure optimal market access

*Sponsored content

Jürgen Polifka, Director of Global Market Access at Advanz Pharma, provides a Special Report on the company's approach to securing rapid access for essential medicines.

The generics industry has become a key player in enabling healthcare systems to manage tight budget constraints; promoting the widest possible access to affordable medicines with quality, safety, and efficacy. It’s therefore essential for pharmaceutical companies to have dynamic market access strategies in place, that ensure safe and timely access to the medicines patients depend on.