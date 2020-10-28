Sunday 11 January 2026

Denmark's LEO Pharma initiates Picato phase-out

Pharmaceutical
28 October 2020
leo-pharma-big

Following safety warnings on Picato (ingenol mebutate) from regulators, including the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration, Danish drugmaker LEO Pharma yesterday announced it was initiating a phase-out for the product, a gel for the treatment of actinic keratosis, which is expected to be completed by year-end 2020 at the latest as follows:

In the USA, LEO Pharma provided the FDA with notification of the permanent discontinuation in the manufacture of Picato and the withdrawal of New Drug Application (NDA) 202833 as Picato will no longer be marketed.

In Australia, LEO Pharma has already informed wholesalers and prescribers about discontinuation of Picato and will be withdrawing the marketing authorization.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EMA suspends Picato as a precaution while review of skin cancer risk continues
17 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA warns of severe adverse events with Picato gel for skin condition
22 August 2015
Pharmaceutical
EMA/PRAC starts review of data on skin cancer with Picato
6 September 2019
Biotechnology
Progress in development of vaccine for Group B Streptococcus
7 October 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze