Despite boost to Australia mental health funding, latest schizophrenia drug still blocked

As part of its latest budget announcement, Australia’s federal government has allocated A$2.2 billion ($2.37 billion) funding for mental health, under a five-year reform package. These reforms are aimed at improving the lives of thousands of Australians with mental illness by:

• Providing more intensive support services, and better co-ordinating those services, for people with severe and persistent mental illness who have complex care needs;

• Targeting support to areas and communities that need it most, such as Indigenous communities and socioeconomically disadvantaged areas that are underserviced by the current system; and

• Helping to detect potential mental health problems in the early years, and supporting young people who struggle with mental illness.