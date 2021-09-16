Despite bumetanide failure, promise remains in autism market, says analyst

French privately-held pharma major Servier and Neurochlore have recently announced that, following a lack of efficacy in two Phase III trials of bumetanide for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in adolescents, they would be terminating these trials early.
These results are particularly disappointing given the promise bumetanide had shown in an earlier Phase IIb trial, and because there is a large unmet need for treatments for the core symptoms of ASD, says GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that currently, the only FDA-approved drugs for autism are the atypical antipsychotics, which aim to treat the associated symptom of irritability.
The large unmet need for a treatment for ASD is reflected in a diverse pipeline, with numerous companies recognizing the market potential for such a product. GlobalData’s proprietary database shows that the autism pipeline consists of 47 drugs spanning all stages of development, including two drugs in Phase III, five drugs in Phase II, and five drugs in Phase I development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze