Developing cancer cures is top priority for Americans, survey shows

A new survey commissioned by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) shows 86% of Americans believe developing cures for more forms of cancer should be one of the top national health priorities, followed by developing effective treatments for heart disease (78%) and more intensive medical care for seniors (76%).

These findings are the result of a new annual “From Hope to Cures” survey, which explores Americans’ attitudes on personal health and medical concerns.

“A patient-centric dialogue is crucial to improving health outcomes,” said John Castellani, president and chief executive of PhRMA, adding: “The Health Survey findings will help also inform efforts to address major health challenges such as chronic disease, improved prevention and wellness activities and enhanced patient adherence to prescribed therapies.”