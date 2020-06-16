Friday 6 February 2026

Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in COVID-19

Pharmaceutical
16 June 2020
oxford_university_credit_depositphotos

The cheap generic steroid dexamethasone reduces death by up to one third in hospitalized patients with severe respiratory complications of COVID-19, according to a University of Oxford study.

In March 2020, the RECOVERY study was established as a randomized clinical trial to test a range of potential treatments for COVID-19, including low-dose dexamethasone. In excess of 11,500 patients have been enrolled from more than 175 hospitals in the UK.

A total of 2,104 patients were randomized to receive dexamethasone 6mg once per day, either by mouth or by intravenous injection, for 10 days and were compared with 4,321 patients randomized to usual care alone.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pool resources for large COVID-19 clinical trials, regulators agree
16 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Attention turns to dexamethasone after Oxford trial in COVID-19
18 June 2020
Biotechnology
Actemra/RoActemra fails to help patients with severe COVID-19 associated pneumonia
29 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
EMA plans fast evaluation of Dexamethasone Taw for COVID-19
3 September 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Eikon’s IPO splash fades as shares tumble on debut
article
Eikon’s IPO splash fades as shares tumble on debut
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Kelun-Biotech expands label in China breast cancer market
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
FDA grants priority review for Hympavzi sBLA
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Biogen 4th-quarter 2025 results beat forecasts
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Idorsia progresses lucerastat as a potential oral therapy for Fabry disease
6 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - January 2026
6 February 2026
Biotechnology
Generate: Biomedicines latest to line up IPO
6 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Veradermics
A US-based clinical-stage dermatology company developing non-hormonal therapies for common skin and hair conditions.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

The Pharma Letter M&A round-up - January 2026
6 February 2026
TrumpRx debuts with cash-pay coupons for over 40 drugs
6 February 2026
SVF Vaccines to take over Novakand in reverse acquisition
6 February 2026
Phase III win for Bayer's heart med asundexian
6 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze