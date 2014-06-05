Dieter Weinand to become president of Bayer HealthCare

Otsuka's Dieter Weinand will become president of the HealthCare division of German pharma major Bayer Pharmaceuticals (BAYN: DE), effective August 1, 2014 and at the same time join the Executive Committee of Bayer HealthCare.
Mr Weinand has more than 25 years of experience in various commercial operative and strategic executive roles in the pharmaceutical industry. He has been responsible for different markets such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the USA at companies including Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb as well as for the marketing of products in different therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, pulmonology, dermatology, immunology and inflammation.
Mr Weinand will join Bayer HealthCare from Japanese drug maker Otsuka (TYO: 4768) where he is currently responsible as President, Global Commercialization for a $1 billion revenue healthcare business.
Mr Weinand earned a M.S. in Pharmacology/Toxicology from Long Island University, New York, as well as a BA in Biology from Concordia College in New York.
"We welcome Dieter Weinand to our management team. Based on his extensive commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dieter Weinand will drive the growth of our pharmaceutical business further and maximize the value of our product portfolio," said Olivier Brandicourt, chief executive of Bayer HealthCare.
