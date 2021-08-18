Sunday 11 January 2026

Digital supply chain pilot backed by UK government

Pharmaceutical
18 August 2021
In the UK, a consortium of public and private companies have been awarded part of a £53 million ($73 million) grant from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Made Smarter initiative.

Industry partners Catalent (NYSE: CTLT), Siemens, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) are among the companies which will work together to introduce a proof of concept approach to a new digital supply chain.

The Digital Medicines Manufacturing Research Centre will be based at Strathclyde, Cambridge and Loughborough Universities, and will aim to create digital supply chains enabling clinical trials to operate more flexibly.

