Friday 9 January 2026

Dilafor and Opocrin sign agreement over labor drug tafoxiparin

Pharmaceutical
8 October 2014
shaking-hands-big

Sweden-based Dilafor, a Karolinska Development portfolio company, and family-owned Italian firm Opocrin have entered into a commercial supply and partnership agreement.

The terms of the agreement will see Opocrin concurrently make an investment in Dilafor and be appointed as the main commercial manufacturing partner for Dilafor's candidate drug tafoxiparin for the European Union, USA, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Japanese markets. Tafoxiparin is a heparansulphate mimetic, used to treat women in labor.

In addition, Opocrin will supply manufacturing services during clinical development of tafoxiparin and the companies will jointly develop the commercial manufacturing of tafoxiparin. The partnership will initially focus on the clinical supply of tafoxiparin in support of the Phase II and Phase III clinical trial program in obstetrical indications. Opocrin will support the company with services and manufacturing needed to take tafoxiparin through those clinical studies and by preparing for the commercial supply of tafoxiparin for major markets such as the USA, EU, Japan and CIS. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze