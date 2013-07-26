Disappointment for Pfizer on negative CHMP view for Xeljanz

There was disappointment for US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NNYSE: PFE), when the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has confirmed its earlier opinion to recommend against approval of Xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA; The Pharma Letter April 26).
After re-examination of the application as requested by Pfizer, the CHMP is of the opinion that Xeljanz does not demonstrate a favorable benefit:risk profile. The drug is already approved by the US Food and drug Administration (The Pharma Letter November 7, 2012) and has also been cleared for marketing in Japan and Russia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze