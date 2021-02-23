Diurnal extends relationship with Consilient

UK-based specialty pharma firm Diurnal Group (AIM: DNL) said today that it has extended its distribution arrangements with Ireland-headquartered Consilient Health to include the distribution and marketing of Chronocort (modified-release hydrocortisone) in the Nordic region (consisting of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland).
Under the terms of this agreement, Consilient Health, a pharmaceutical company with a track record in commercializing products for endocrinology, women's health and urology, will receive the exclusive rights to market and sell Chronocort when approved, in the Nordics. The region represents a significant market opportunity for Diurnal, with around 2,300 adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), providing an estimated total market opportunity for Chronocort of round 11.5 million euros ($14 million) per annum.
