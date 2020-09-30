Sunday 11 January 2026

Diurnal gets first drug approval by US FDA

Pharmaceutical
30 September 2020
diurnal-large

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Alkindi Sprinkle (hydrocortisone oral granules) as replacement therapy in pediatric patients with adrenocortical insufficiency (AI) from UK specialty pharma company Diurnal (AIM: DNL), making it only the third listed AIM company to obtain FDA approval for a product, according to Hardman research, and sending Diurnal’s shares up 10.5% to 72.90 pence by late morning.

This approval is based on a positive review of data from the company’s comprehensive development programme for Alkindi Sprinkle, including a study to demonstrate bioequivalence with the US reference product, as well as a safety evaluation and tolerability extension study in Europe, which provides valuable long-term exposure data in support of market access in the USA.

Diurnal has partnered with Eton Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ETON) for the commercialization activities of Alkindi Sprinkle in the USA, including pricing and reimbursement. Eton will initially use product from Diurnal’s European Alkindi supply chain, with an option to establish its own supply chain in the USA in the future. Eton has stated that the US commercial opportunity for Alkindi Sprinkle could be greater than $100 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
US regulator to review submission for Alkindi
13 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Diurnal shrugs off German assessment on Alkindi
15 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
Diurnal seeks post-Brexit UK approval as well as EU nod for Chronocort
12 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Phase III results on Diurnal's Chronocort published in endocrinology journal
2 February 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze