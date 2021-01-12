Sunday 11 January 2026

Diurnal seeks post-Brexit UK approval as well as EU nod for Chronocort

Pharmaceutical
12 January 2021
diurnal_logo-_big

Endocrine diseases specialist Diurnal Group (AIM: DNL) has made one of the first submissions of a new application to the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for independent UK approval, following the end of the Brexit transition period.

The application is for Chronocort (modified-release hydrocortisone) as a treatment for adult and adolescent patients with the rare condition congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) in the UK mainland.

This will run in parallel with the ongoing European Medicines Agency application submitted in December 2019. Approval of both is expected in the first quarter of this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Diurnal gets first drug approval by US FDA
30 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
The transition to Brexit: what's next for the UK's pharmaceutical industry?
8 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Phase III results on Diurnal's Chronocort published in endocrinology journal
2 February 2021
Biotechnology
Diurnal withdraws EMA orphan designation request for Efmody/Chronocort
15 April 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze