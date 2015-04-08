Diverse pipeline set to shake up liver cancer landscape in next decade

The diversity in the liver cancer drug pipeline could transform the treatment landscape within the next decade, according to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research.

The liver cancer pipeline contains a large quantity of first-in-class innovation, contrasting with the current market, which in general has shown little therapeutic innovation. The report cites Nexavar (sorafenib) from Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Onyx (Nasdaq: ONXX) as a rare exception to that lack of innovation in the market at present.

Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide, but its poor prognosis means it is the second leading cause of cancer death. Rising prevalence in developed economies and success of targeted oncology therapies are driving interest in drug development in this area.