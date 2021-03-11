Doctors call for clarity amid opposing AstraZeneca vaccine views

Health authorities in European Union (EU) countries have intervened amid concerns around the safety of the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine.
Denmark has temporarily stopped using the vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker along with the University of Oxford, following reports of a small number of blood clots and one death.
"Information available so far indicates that the number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is no higher than that seen in the general population"It is not yet known whether these episodes were linked to the vaccine, a batch of which has also been suspended from usage in Austria after a person was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and died 10 days after vaccination, and another recipient was hospitalized with pulmonary embolism.
