Dominique Brard joins Ipsen as Executive Vice President of Human Resources

French pharmaceutical company Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has announced the appointment of Dominique Brard as Executive Vice President in charge of human resources of the Ipsen group in place of Etienne de Blois.
Ms Brard will now be a member of Ipsen’s Executive Committee. She will take up her new position on January 6, reporting directly to Christel Bories, deputy CEO of the Ipsen group.
Ipsen said in a statement that the company will benefit from Ms Brard’s knowledge of other industries and her expertise in supporting transformation, developing organizations, and fostering talent.
