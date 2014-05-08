Wednesday 17 June 2026

Dr Alberto Sergio Aleotti, Director of Menarini Group, dies aged 92

Pharmaceutical
8 May 2014

Italian pharmaceutical company Menarini Group has announced that previous manager Dr Alberto Sergio Aleotti has passed away. Since joining Menarini in 1964, Dr Aleotti had recently handed over management of the Group to his children, Lucia, Chairman, and Alberto Giovanni, Vice Chairman.

Dr Aleotti was born on 4 March 1923 in the Province of Reggio Emilia, Italy. In 1946, he was awarded a BSc Degree in Economics and Business Studies from the University of Bologna.

During the 1970s and 80s Dr Aleotti held office as President of Farmunione, the Italian association of small and medium enterprises. During this timehe was appointed Knight of Labour by the then President of the Republic, Sandro Pertini. In 1986 he was summoned to act as Vice President of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). From 1990 to 1992 he was appointed Vice President of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations (IFPMA).

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