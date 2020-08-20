Dr Reddy's debuts COVID-19 therapy Avigan in India

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124) has announced the launch of Avigan (favipiravir) 200mg tablets in its domestic market.

The drug has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901) that grants Dr Reddy’s the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute Avigan 200mg tablets in India.