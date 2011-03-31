Draft guidance from UK's NICE rejects Bristol-Myers Orencia

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) says that the UK’s drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE ) did not recommend Orencia (abatacept) as a second-line treatment for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in patients who have inadequate response to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDS).
Currently, the NICE recommends four drugs for second-line use in rheumatoid arthritis including Abbott’s Humira (adalimumab), Pfizer’s Enbrel (etancercept), Merck & Co’s Remicade (infliximab) and UCB’s Cimzia (certolizumab). Analysts at Credit Suisse have a net present value for Orencia of $3.26/share or 9.4% of total NPV for B-MS.
Abatacept is not cost-effective, says agency
