Drais Pharma to develop third Astellas compound through Tacurion

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and USA-based Drais Pharmaceuticals have entered into a third partnership in the space of around a year to develop and commercialize an Astellas compound.

Under the terms of the deal, Astellas will license ASP7035, of which a Phase I study has been completed and is a Phase IIa-ready, vasopressin V2 receptor selective agonist for the treatment of nocturia (excessive urination at night), to Tacurion Pharma, a virtual company that will be operated by the Drais executive team. The partnership is similar to two prior Astellas and Drais agreements, to advance ASP3291 and ASP7147 through Telsar Pharma and Seldar Pharma, respectively – both also virtual companies (The Pharma Letters May 1 and June 5, 2012).