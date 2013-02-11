Dramatic drop in US pharma exports to Iran

The US Department of Commerce has recently released data, showing that exports of pharmaceutical products to Iran have decreased by half. This is despite Washington’s claims that “punitive measures” have no humanitarian consequences, noted the Iran-based PressTV news service.

The official US government statistics appear to support the claims of sanctions lawyers and some independent experts that financial sanctions are making it harder for Iranians to obtain medicine despite loopholes designed to permit such trade, added the Al Arabiya News.