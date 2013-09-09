DRI Capital raises $1.45 billion for Drug Royalty III

DRI Capital, a global leader in the acquisition of health care royalties, today (September 9) announced the final closing of its $1.45 billion Drug Royalty III private equity fund.

With available debt, the Fund gives DRI $3 billion of purchasing power. DRI will use the Fund to continue to execute on its strategy of acquiring royalties from global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutions, universities, and inventors located worldwide.

Founded in 1992 as Drug Royalty Corp, DRI Capital is the oldest and the largest health care royalty private equity fund manager in the world. DRI, through its Drug Royalty managed funds, has acquired more than f40 international life sciences royalty streams on such leading products as Cubicin, Enbrel, Myozyme, Remicade, Sensipar, Soliris, Stelara, Simponi, Synagis, Tysabri and Xolair, among many others over its 21 year history.