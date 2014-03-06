Drug developers circumspect on using social media in clinical research, says Tufts CSDD

Social media is gaining ground as an important tool to improve the clinical research process through more effective engagement of patient communities, but drug sponsors are proceeding cautiously, according to an analysis recently completed by the USA-based Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
Nearly all drug sponsors have developed corporate policies to steer employee use of social media, but the lack of comprehensive, coordinated processes across most organizations has meant that the companies which are using social media in drug development are doing so in a siloed and experimental fashion, Tufts CSDD found.
Lack of FDA regulatory guidance
