Drug discovery alliances for Boehringer and Horizon Discovery; and NovAliX with Kyowa Hakko

UK-based Horizon Discovery, a provider of research tools to support the development of personalized medicines, has signed a research service collaboration agreement with German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Horizon will support Boehringer Ingelheim’s oncology programs by using its Discovery Toolbox for research projects and profiling of compounds at the hit-to-lead, lead optimization and pre-clinical stages to elucidate their anti-cancer properties and help guide drug discovery programs.