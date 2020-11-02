Sunday 11 January 2026

Drug sales in Russia set new record in first 9 months of current year

Pharmaceutical
2 November 2020
russia_roubles_rubles_money_big

Drug sales in Russia reached more than 800 billion roubles (~$10 billion) during the January-September 2020 period, which set a new record for the country and the local pharmaceutical market, according to a recent report published by local pharma analytics agency the DSM Group.

In the meantime, despite the growth in value terms, in terms of volume, the domestic market showed a decline for the third year in a row to 3.7 billion packs, compared to 3.9 billion packs for the same period of 2018.

According to analysts at DSM Group, one of the reasons for the current trend is the change in the consumption structure of the market, which has led to the growth of sales of drugs from the middle and high-priced segments of the market. At the same time another reason related with the demand for expensive antiviral drugs in the local market caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russian government to allow producers to increase prices for vital drugs
20 October 2020
Biotechnology
Global drugmakers may consider cutting prices to gain inclusion in Russian public procurement
29 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Government expects 20% growth of Russian drug production this year
7 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian mulls increase in state funding of drugs public procurements
17 November 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze