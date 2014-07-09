Drug sales up in Brazil while generics take greater market share

Sales of medicines in Brazil have increased 13% compared to last year, writes Juliane Carvalho of Brazil Pharma News.
Data from IMS health registered nearly 25.7 billion real ($11.6 billion) in gross revenue for pharmaceutical companies in Brazil between January and May this year, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2013. Generic drugs represented approximately 6.3 billion real ($2.8 billion), an increase of 12% from January to May compared to last year.
Production units up
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze