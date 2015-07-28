Drugmakers delay reporting some adverse events to FDA within 15-day time frame - Research

A recent study has found the drugmakers delay reporting about 10% of serious or unexpected adverse events to the US Food and Drug Association within the required 15-day period saying patient deaths were more likely to be associated with delayed reporting.

The study published in JAMA Internal Medicine said the investigators analysed data from the FDA's adverse event reporting system for reports received between January 2004 and June 2014. The final sample included more than 1.6 million adverse event reports classified as expedited, which included both serious events and those considered unexpected due to their not being listed in a product's labelling.

The researchers found that about 160,400 reports were not disclosed by companies within 15 days, including nearly 40,500 events involving patient deaths. Investigators noted that 91% of non-fatal events were reported on time, compared with 88% of fatal events.